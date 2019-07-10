Death of woman in her 80s investigated as suspicious - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Death of woman in her 80s investigated as suspicious

Posted: Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in her 80s in a St. Louis area home as suspicious.

St. Louis County police say officers pronounced the woman dead Wednesday morning. Police say she had suffered an apparent head injury. No other details were immediately released, including the woman's name.

The investigation is being handled by the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.