McGrath Senate campaign says she raised $2.5M in 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Senate campaign for Amy McGrath says she raised over $2.5 million within 24 hours of announcing her run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

According to a Wednesday news release, donations to the Marine combat aviator came in the form of 69,188 individual contributions. The campaign says all of the money was donated online, and the average donation was $36.

McGrath, a Democrat, narrowly lost a House race in 2018 to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

