Report: No police misconduct in hospital patient's arrest

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois city says an independent investigator found no evidence of police misconduct in the arrest of a black patient who was accused by a white security officer of stealing hospital equipment when he stepped outside for air still attached to an IV stand.

Shaquille Dukes posted on Facebook that an "overzealous, racist, security officer" accused him June 9 of trying to steal the IV stand from the Freeport Health Network to sell on eBay.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.

Freeport's city manager asked a police chief from another community to investigate.

Dukes told the AP that he disputes the conclusion of the investigator's report that was released Wednesday, and vowed to sue the hospital, Freeport and its police force.

