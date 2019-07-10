Multiple crews respond to house fire in Murphysboro - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Murphysboro

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Emergency responders from several departments are on the scene of a house fire in Murphysboro.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of Dallas Road just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

News 3 has a crew on scene and will pass along updates as we get them.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.