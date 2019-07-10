Miners worried about pay during Blackjewel coal bankruptcy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Miners worried about pay during Blackjewel coal bankruptcy

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Some Virginia miners for the coal company Blackjewel LLC say their paychecks are bouncing and they remain out of work as the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings.

The Roanoke Times reports some workers say they're unsure if they still have jobs after reportedly being asked to stay home last week. One miner told the paper they think their pay is almost a month late as facilities remain at a standstill.

Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy July 1 and said it needed about $6 million to pay employees. The company said in a release they intend to compensate employees for time worked before the filing.

A court authorized Blackjewel to borrow $5 million for essential staff and emergencies only.

Blackjewel was among the country's largest coal producers in 2017.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

