Shoplifting suspects strikes off-duty officer with vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a suspected shoplifter drove into an off-duty police officer while fleeing from a Kansas City area Walmart store.

KMBC-TV reports that police in Independence say the officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Issues arose around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday as the person tried to leave the store. Police say that when the officer tried to stop the person, the suspect ran, jumped into a vehicle, and hit the officer while driving away.

Investigators say they have found the vehicle, and one person was taken into custody.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

