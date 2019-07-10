Kentucky State police ask for help finding sex offender

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Emergency responders from several departments are on the scene of a house fire in Murphysboro.
MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are trying to track down a non-compliant sex offender who was last known to be in the Paducah area.
DIXON (WREX)- Dixon Police say a woman is arrested after she allegedly had her two daughters ride inside an empty pool on the roof of her Audi SUV.
(WSIL) -- Hamburger and hot dog buns sold at major retailers such as Walmart, Dollar General, Target and Sam's Club are being recalled because they may contain small pieces of hard plastic.
DETROIT (AP) - Mazda is recalling more than 262,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. to fix a software problem that could cause the engines to stall unexpectedly.
MARION (WSIL) -- Black Diamond Harley-Davidson announced Wednesday morning that Confederate Railroad will play at its dealership on Thursday, September, 5.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Heat Advisories have been posted and will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- The flood fight continues in Alexander County.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, announced on July 9 that he will introduce a resolution in Congress later this week recognizing the historic, cultural, and political significance of the 13-star "Betsy Ross Flag."
(WSIL) -- One local business is doing its part in the flood fight.
