Kentucky State police ask for help finding sex offender

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are trying to track down a non-compliant sex offender.

Larry Eugene Glass, 57, was last known to be living in Paducah.

Glass hasn't updated his address with the state since the early part of 2019.

Glass has a sodomy conviction in Jefferson County, Kentucky. Online records show the victim was 9-years-old.

If you've seen Glass call Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at (270) 856-3721.

