Teen charged with killing mechanic in repair dispute

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A teenager has been charged with killing a St. Louis mechanic and wounding the mechanic's girlfriend during a dispute over repairs to his mother's BMW.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Isaiah Gholson is jailed on charges that include first-degree murder. His mother, 39-year-old Ranada Anthony, faces charges that include third-degree assault. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

Police say in court documents filed Tuesday in St. Louis Circuit Court that Gholson shot and killed 52-year-old mechanic Kerry Charley last month after he refused to let the teen and his mother take the BMW without paying the bill.

Anthony is accused of pushing and hitting Charley's girlfriend. Police say that as the girlfriend tried to run away, Gholson shot her twice in the back.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

