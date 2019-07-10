Pet's of the Week: July 11, 2018

WSIL -- If you're looking for a furry new friend we may have just the pet for you!

Meet Zippo and Flower. Zippo is a 2 1/2 year old male gray and white Pit Bull mix. He is neutered, weighs 38 lbs and loves toys and people.

Flower is a 2 year old female white/black Lab/Pit mix. She is gentle and mellow, travels well, spayed and is crate trained. You can contact the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro for both Zippo and Flower.

Next up is Aspen. Aspen is a Great Pyrenees-mix who is believed to be between 2 to 3 years old. He weighs around 80 lbs and this big guy is said very friendly. You can meet him at the Perry County Humane Society of Illinois.

It isn't all about the dogs this week. Skylar is a male cat about 1-to-2-years-old. He is friendly and can be found at the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.

Our second cat on the list is Lou Lou. She is a diva looking for her castle. Lou Lou is also about 1 to 2 years old. You can meet her at Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield, IL.

Last is Jada. Jada is a Heeler Staffy mix who is soft and sweet. She is about 3 years old, loyal and loves to sit beside people. She also fits in well with other dogs and children. She can be found at Union County Animal Control.

