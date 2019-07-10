Developers propose $500M arts campus near Kansas Speedway - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Developers propose $500M arts campus near Kansas Speedway

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) - Developers are proposing a $500 million arts-and-entertainment campus in the Kansas City area with housing for students and seniors.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Bonner Springs City Council this week approved a zoning change that developers needed to move ahead with the 180-acre project. It would be near NASCAR's Kansas Speedway and the Village West shopping district at Interstates 70 and 435.

The campus would include a for-profit college to train people to work in film and television production and engineering, along with housing for its students. Plans also call for independent living, assistant living and a memory care facility for seniors.

The developers said they also plan to have three hotels, a 7,000-seat concert pavilion, a 1,800-seat performing arts center and an arena for competitive video gaming.

