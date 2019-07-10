Confederate Railroad to perform at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson

MARION (WSIL) -- Confederate Railroad will play in southern Illinois after all.

Black Diamond Harley-Davidson announced Wednesday morning that Confederate Railroad will play at its dealership on Thursday, September, 5.

"We have hosted many bands over the years and this was the one that southern Illinois seemed to really want, and we were able to get them to play here," said Shad Zimbro, co-owner of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson.

"The band and I are excited to be playing at Black Diamond HD and meeting all our fans in southern Illinois soon. The fans made this possible, and we are beyond grateful to share our love of music with them Sept. 5," said Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad.

Confederate Railroad was originally scheduled to play at the Du Quoin State Fair on Aug. 27. The Illinois Department of Agriculture cancelled the appearance last week, saying it was "in the best interest" of the state.

In a statement Tuesday, Shirley thanked fans for their support.

"The outpouring of support from Confederate Railroad fans, fans of other acts, and the public in general, has been both overwhelming and very much appreciated. I would also like to thank the actors, athletes and fellow country music artists who have spoken out in support."

Shortly after the band's cancellation at the state fair, Williamson County Fair officials announced they were also working to bring the band to Marion.

Tickets for the Confederate Railroad concert at Black Diamond go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. General admission tickets will be $20 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased at the dealership or online at blackdiamondhd.com.

