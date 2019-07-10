Man dies crashes into bank, dies after fleeing from police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man dies crashes into bank, dies after fleeing from police



SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (AP) - A man fleeing from police in St. Louis County is dead after crashing into a bank building.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in Sunset Hills. The man killed has not been identified.

Sunset Hills police say an officer noticed a vehicle behind a building in an industrial area where thefts have been common. When the officer drove behind the building to investigate, the driver sped away.

The officer began a chase but lost sight of the car on South Lindbergh Boulevard. Soon, the officer discovered that the fleeing vehicle had left the roadway and struck a BMO Harris Bank.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The accident left a large hole in the side of the bank building.

