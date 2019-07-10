Warrant Wednesday: July 10, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Two sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Dylan Edmison, 24, is wanted for being an armed habitual criminal. He is described as 6'2" tall, 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Edmison is last known to be in the Opdyke area.

Collin Sechrest, 19, is wanted for failing to show up to serve jail time. He is described as 5'7" tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Sechrest is last known to be in the Mt. Vernon area.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Scotty E. Robertson, 44, is wanted for failing to appear for a theft charge. He is described as 6'1" tall, 210 pounds and last known to be in the Christopher area. Robertson's bond is set at $10,000.

Hayden M. Manis, 22, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle. He is described as 5'5" tall, 150 pounds and last known to be in the Benton area. Manis' bond is set at $5,000.

Chelsie D. Schaefer,26, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. She is described as 5'4" tall, 180 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Schaefer's bond is set at $5,000.

Samuel G. Scott 52, is wanted for failing to appear for writing a bad check. He is last known to be in the Chicago area and his bond is set at $5,000.

Edgar Junior Rodriguez, 26, is wanted for failing to appear for identity theft. He is last known to be in the Homestead, FL area and his bond is set at $5,000.

Lawon C. Conner, 21, is wanted for failing to appear manufacturing/delivering cannabis. He is last known to be in the Little Rock, AR area and his bond is set at $5,000.

Vicki L. Billings, 31, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation stemming from an original retail theft charge. She is last known to be in the Macomb, MO area and her bond is set at $10,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Department - 800-242-TIPS (8477)

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.