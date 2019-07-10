Louisville Zoo awaiting birth of 200-pound baby - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Louisville Zoo awaiting birth of 200-pound baby

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Louisville Zoo is expecting the birth of a 200-pound (90 kilogram) baby.

The Courier Journal reports , staff is on 24-hour watch since a 33-year-old African elephant there entered her birthing window.

Elephants have a long gestation period, and Mikki has been pregnant since October 2017. The zoo announced the pregnancy in March 2018. Now, she could go into labor within days.

Staff is taking daily blood samples. The zoo says that when Mikki's progesterone levels drop, that will be a sign of impending birth.

This will be Mikki's second baby. Her first baby, Scotty, was born in March 2007 and died from complications of colic. That's a common ailment for elephants and horses.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.