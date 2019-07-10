Police: 4-year-old dies after being pulled from Indiana lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 4-year-old dies after being pulled from Indiana lake

Posted: Updated:

HOBART, Ind. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has died after being pulled unconscious from a lake in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Hobart police and firefighters responded Tuesday evening to a report of a possible drowning at Robinson Lake.

Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip says the boy was listed in critical condition when taken to a hospital in Hobart, where he was later pronounced dead.

The child was identified as being from Gary, but Wardrip says his name and cause of death would be released following an investigation by the Lake County coroner's office.

Additional details about the circumstances of the child's death weren't immediately released.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.