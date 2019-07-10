St. Louis-area mall shut down temporarily after shots fired - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis-area mall shut down temporarily after shots fired

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police temporarily shut down and evacuated an outlet mall west of St. Louis after five shots were fired in a plaza outside its stores, sending some workers into bathrooms for shelter.

Lt. Chris Connelly told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Chesterfield police arrested one man Tuesday afternoon and are looking for another man and a woman who left the mall in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Connelly said police found a gun on the man they arrested but do not know the motive for the shooting. He said they do not believe anyone was injured.

He said police searched store to store before reopening the outlet mall.

