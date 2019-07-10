Heat Advisory issued Wednesday as highest heat index so far this summer expected

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Heat Advisories have been posted and will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday will feature some of the hottest weather so far this summer as temperatures soar into the low 90s and the heat index tops out well into the triple digits.

As humidity pools ahead of a cold front, dew points will range into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday afternoon. That's some of the highest humidity we've seen this summer and when combined with temperatures in the low 90s, the heat index will range between 103 and 107 degrees.

A couple isolated showers or storms are possible at any time throughout the day, but the best chances for scattered storms will be during the heat of the afternoon and into the early part of the evening.

A cold front sweeps through overnight bringing slight relief from the heat and humidity Thursday and Friday.

Heat Safety Tips:

- Never leave a child, adult, or animal alone inside a vehicle on a warm day.

- Find places with air conditioning. Libraries, shopping malls, and community centers can provide a cool place to take a break from the heat.

- If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

- Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. If you or someone you care for is on a special diet, ask a doctor how best to accommodate it.

- Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as this could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.

- Avoid high-energy activities.

- Check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.