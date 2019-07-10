Rockford airport to get $11 million in federal grant funding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rockford airport to get $11 million in federal grant funding

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A northern Illinois airport is getting a funding boost.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced nearly $11.3 million in grant money to the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The money will go rehabilitating a runway and taxiway at the Rockford airport.

The award, announced Tuesday, is among 276 total grants in 45 states. A total of $477 million nationwide is being awarded for airport infrastructure.

Federal officials say the idea is to improve airports' emergency response capabilities, capacity and possible improve economic growth and development.

Roughly $1.5 million will also go the Illinois State Block Grant Program.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.