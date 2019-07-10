Lead levels force halt in Chicago water meter installation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lead levels force halt in Chicago water meter installation

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The city of Chicago has temporarily halted the installation of water meters after tests showed elevated lead levels after work was done.

Despite the action, Mayor Lori Lightfoot insisted Tuesday the city's drinking water is safe.

Officials say of the 510 homes being tested by the city, 36 homes show lead levels higher than the 15-parts-per-billion guideline set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. There are 135,000 buildings and 179,000 residences with water meters.

Lightfoot says it isn't known what the issues are with the meters. An EPA study of Chicago homes in 2013 found disruptions to water lines can cause increased lead levels. A protective coating can build up inside older lead pipes, but that coating can be damaged when the pipe is disturbed.

Lightfoot urged all homeowners with meters to take the city up on its offer to test their water and receive a free filter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.