Kentucky unveils addiction recovery program inside prison

BURGIN, Ky. (AP) - Officials have announced a new aftercare program at a Kentucky prison meant to help inmates in addiction recovery avoid relapse.

Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley says the program will provide a new system of support, mentoring and peer accountability for those offenders.

Participants in the program will live together in a dormitory located at Northpoint Training Center, a medium-custody prison in central Kentucky.

State officials are calling it SOAR, an acronym for Supporting Others in Active Recovery. It focuses on preventing drug relapses and providing education and skills to rejoin a community upon release.

It's funded in part by a $300,000 grant from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.

It is currently available for up to 88 inmates who have completed a substance abuse program and other requirements.

