More donations needed for flood victims - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More donations needed for flood victims

Posted: Updated:

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents need your help with the flood fight in Alexander County.

Some flood gates have started to open but McClure residents still are dealing with water inside their homes. 

It's been a constant battle for the village of 400 people. 

Residents in the village have been dealing with months of water surrounding homes, businesses and covering roads. 

For the first time since May, all local gauges on the Mississippi River have fallen below flood stage and some flood gates have reopened. 

McClure resident and volunteer coordinator Jamie Myers said they are starting to see a small decrease in the water. 

Myers said what the village needs now is donations. 

"As of right now, for donations, we could use any kind of non-perishable food items," Myers said. 

Individuals and businesses have been donating their time to sandbag, money and supplies to give to people who are surrounded by water. 

Rachel Parker's family is one of those McClure residents who can't get home without a boat. 

"I can't change water, it's there," Parker said. "It does hurt your feelings, but it's just possessions."

The Parkers have not been living in their house since the beginning of May.

Parker knows her house could be a total loss, but that doesn't stop her from volunteering and checking on others.

"It's just things, people are more important than things," Parker said. "You help others when they are in need, because that's what you're supposed to do."

The Villages of McClure and East Cape Girardeau are asking for your help. 

Currently a donation center is set up at The Spark Ministries building on the south end of McClure, off of Route 3. 

The center will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily. 

Items donated will be dispersed throughout McClure, East Cape Girardeau and Gale. 

Here is a list of items they're in need of:

Bottled water
Gatorade
Juice
Coffee
Creamer (dry)
Coffee filters
Peanut butter
Jelly
Bread
Spaghetti noodles and sauce
Spaghetti Os
Can soups
Mac and cheese
Crackers
Chips
Can vegetables
Apple sauce cups
Can ravioli 
Pancake mix
Cereal
Snack cakes
Pop Tarts
Potatoes 
Instant potatoes
Pudding cups
Microwave popcorn
Can or package tuna
Ramen Noodles
Vienna sausages 
Beans
Packaged nuts
Hamburger Helper
Cooking oil
Trash bags
Toilet paper
Bug spray
Bleach wipes
Body wash
Deodorant
Paper towels
Shampoo and conditioner 
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Body wash
Dish soap
Rubber gloves

A local business is also collecting donations for flood victims. 

Ward Chrysler Center Carbondale and Ward Chevrolet Metropolis is collecting donations to help those impacted by recent flooding.

Click here for more information. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.