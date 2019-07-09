More donations needed for flood victims

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Residents need your help with the flood fight in Alexander County.

Some flood gates have started to open but McClure residents still are dealing with water inside their homes.

It's been a constant battle for the village of 400 people.

Residents in the village have been dealing with months of water surrounding homes, businesses and covering roads.

For the first time since May, all local gauges on the Mississippi River have fallen below flood stage and some flood gates have reopened.

McClure resident and volunteer coordinator Jamie Myers said they are starting to see a small decrease in the water.

Myers said what the village needs now is donations.

"As of right now, for donations, we could use any kind of non-perishable food items," Myers said.

Individuals and businesses have been donating their time to sandbag, money and supplies to give to people who are surrounded by water.

Rachel Parker's family is one of those McClure residents who can't get home without a boat.

"I can't change water, it's there," Parker said. "It does hurt your feelings, but it's just possessions."

The Parkers have not been living in their house since the beginning of May.

Parker knows her house could be a total loss, but that doesn't stop her from volunteering and checking on others.

"It's just things, people are more important than things," Parker said. "You help others when they are in need, because that's what you're supposed to do."

The Villages of McClure and East Cape Girardeau are asking for your help.

Currently a donation center is set up at The Spark Ministries building on the south end of McClure, off of Route 3.

The center will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily.

Items donated will be dispersed throughout McClure, East Cape Girardeau and Gale.

Here is a list of items they're in need of:

Bottled water

Gatorade

Juice

Coffee

Creamer (dry)

Coffee filters

Peanut butter

Jelly

Bread

Spaghetti noodles and sauce

Spaghetti Os

Can soups

Mac and cheese

Crackers

Chips

Can vegetables

Apple sauce cups

Can ravioli

Pancake mix

Cereal

Snack cakes

Pop Tarts

Potatoes

Instant potatoes

Pudding cups

Microwave popcorn

Can or package tuna

Ramen Noodles

Vienna sausages

Beans

Packaged nuts

Hamburger Helper

Cooking oil

Trash bags

Toilet paper

Bug spray

Bleach wipes

Body wash

Deodorant

Paper towels

Shampoo and conditioner

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Dish soap

Rubber gloves

A local business is also collecting donations for flood victims.

Ward Chrysler Center Carbondale and Ward Chevrolet Metropolis is collecting donations to help those impacted by recent flooding.

Click here for more information.

