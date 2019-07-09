Bost to introduce 'Betsy Ross Flag' resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost, from Murphysboro, announced on July 9 that he will introduce a resolution in Congress later this week recognizing the historic, cultural, and political significance of the 13-star "Betsy Ross Flag". The flag, which according to legend was designed and presented to General George Washington by seamstress and flag maker Betsy Ross, was adopted by the Continental Congress as the new American nation's first flag in 1777.

Bost said:

The Betsy Ross Flag represents the founding spirit of a new nation, one built from 13 very different states with a shared commitment to freedom. Betsy Ross and her flag inspired patriots and suffragists. It has been displayed proudly at bicentennial celebrations and presidential inaugurations. Now more than ever, we should hold tight to the values this flag represents and not allow it to be torn and tattered by today's political debates.

The news of this resolution comes one week after Nike canceled its planned release of a Betsy Ross Flag to celebrate Independence Day. The company canceled the release after Nike brand ambassador Colin Kaepernick expressed concern to the company that the Betsy Ross flag was connected to an era of slavery.