Local auto dealer helps in flood relief efforts

(WSIL) -- One local business is doing its part in the flood fight.

Ward Chrysler Center Carbondale and Ward Chevrolet Metropolis is collecting donations to help those impacted by recent flooding. You can attend the Neighbors Helping Neighbors event from July 11 to July 19, at either location.

They're collecting items like bottled water, food, and cleaning supplies. Every person who donates can enter a drawing to get a free tank of gas.

Both locations are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Below is a list of items needed:

Bottled water

Gatorade

Flavored drink packets

Juice

Coffee

Creamer

Spaghetti noodles and sauce

Can soups

Canned chicken

Vienna sausages

Potted meat

Spam

Mac and cheese

Beans

Bread

Crackers and snack crackers

Chips

Canned vegetables

Apple sauce cups

Spaghetti Os

Canned ravioli

Microwave popcorn

Pudding cups

Potatoes

Instant potatoes

Hamburger Helper

Pop Tarts

Snack cakes

Chips

Cereal

Pancake mix

Syrup

Small bottles of cooking oil

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Plastic ware

Bug spray

Bleach wipes

Body wash

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Tooth brushes

Shampoo

Conditioner

Bath soap

Dish soap

Rubber gloves

Trash bags

