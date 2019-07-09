Local auto dealer helps in flood relief efforts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local auto dealer helps in flood relief efforts

(WSIL) -- One local business is doing its part in the flood fight.

Ward Chrysler Center Carbondale and Ward Chevrolet Metropolis is collecting donations to help those impacted by recent flooding. You can attend the Neighbors Helping Neighbors event from July 11 to July 19, at either location.

They're collecting items like bottled water, food, and cleaning supplies. Every person who donates can enter a drawing to get a free tank of gas.

Both locations are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Below is a list of items needed:

Bottled water
Gatorade
Flavored drink packets
Juice
Coffee
Creamer 
Spaghetti noodles and sauce
Can soups
Canned chicken
Vienna sausages
Potted meat
Spam
Mac and cheese
Beans
Bread
Crackers and snack crackers
Chips
Canned vegetables
Apple sauce cups
Spaghetti Os
Canned ravioli 
Microwave popcorn
Pudding cups
Potatoes
Instant potatoes
Hamburger Helper
Pop Tarts
Snack cakes
Chips
Cereal
Pancake mix
Syrup
Small bottles of cooking oil
Toilet paper
Paper towels
Plastic ware
Bug spray
Bleach wipes
Body wash
Deodorant
Toothpaste
Tooth brushes
Shampoo
Conditioner
Bath soap
Dish soap
Rubber gloves
Trash bags
 

