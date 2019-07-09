Deputies: Suspect gives away hiding spot by passing gas

LIBERTY, Mo. (WSIL) -- Law enforcement in Liberty, Missouri were able to sniff out a wanted suspect, after he passed gas, loudly.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook Tuesday that the person was hiding from police over the weekend, but passed gas so loudly, officers heard it and found him.

The department added in the comments that the suspect was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The comment went on to say, "We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!"