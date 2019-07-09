Ex-Illinois lawyer sentenced to 5 years in porn-troll scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge in Minneapolis has sentenced a former Illinois lawyer to five years in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar porn-related scheme.

Forty-eight-year-old John Steele was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in 2017 and cooperating with authorities.

U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen said federal sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence of 10 to 12½ years for what she called a "vile scheme." The Star Tribune reports Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Langer recommended Steele receive a five-year sentence.

Steele told the court he is "trying to live a life of virtue."

Steele's co-defendant, Minneapolis lawyer Paul Hansmeier, was sentenced last month to 14 years in prison. Prosecutors alleged that from 2011 to 2014, Hansmeier and Steele extracted millions of dollars in settlements from people who feared being exposed as pornography customers.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

