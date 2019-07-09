Last chance for SIU Summer Camps

WASHINGTON (AP) - A report by the U.S. Secret Service says one-third of the attackers who terrorized schools, houses of worship or businesses nationwide last year had a history of serious domestic violence.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new report says Missouri faces a possible earthquake insurance marketplace collapse and massive economic losses if a powerful quake hits the New Madrid fault line anytime soon.
CHICAGO (AP) - A transgender woman who has battled the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) over alleged abuse while she was incarcerated has been released from prison.
WSIL -- Southern Illinois University's summer camps are nearing an end, but there's still time to sign your child up.
(WSIL) -- New research shows a drop in recreational marijuana use among teens.
NEW YORK (AP) - The Justice Department says it is exploring possible next steps after a federal appeals court ruled President Donald Trump can't ban critics from his Twitter account.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 at the Jackson/Randolph County line is back open after being closed for 68 days due to flooding.
(WSIL) -- Missouri drivers can now lose their license if they hit a worker in an emergency or work zone.
(WSIL) -- Lake Egypt Water District has issued a boil water order for several of its customers.
(CNN) -- After roughly seven decades of production, the last Beetles that Volkswagen will produce are set to roll off the assembly line in Puebla, Mexico on Wednesday.
