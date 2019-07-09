Last chance for SIU Summer Camps

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University's summer camps come to an end next week, but there's still time to sign your child up.

Some camps being offered include Architecture camp where kids design blueprints on computers and then make the buildings with wooden sticks and other craft materials.

Others include LEGO camp where participants build and program robots, and for those active kids, there's Saluki Sprints, Hurdles and Jumps camp.

Nicholas Lach, Assistant Director for the LEGO camp, says it's a great way for campers to learn while playing with other kids.

"We try to teach them how to work together, how to communicate. Some struggle but that's part of the joy of this camp, they get to learn how to work with other students," he explains. "They get to learn the other student's different learning styles and how they both have to get along, work together and over come any obstacles that they might run into."

If you're interested in signing your child up, contact the SIU Conference and Scheduling Services center here.