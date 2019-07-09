Missouri law targets drivers who hit workers, first responders - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri law targets drivers who hit workers, first responders

(WSIL) -- Missouri drivers can now lose their license if they hit a worker in an emergency or work zone.

Governor Mike Parson signed "Lyndon's Law" Tuesday.

It is named after Lyndon Ebker. The 20-year-old died after being hit by a driver in 2016.

“On behalf of the MoDOT men and women who put their lives on the line every day to design, build, operate and maintain Missouri roads and bridges, I’d like to thank the Missouri General Assembly for passing House Bill 499 and Gov. Parson for signing it into law,” said Michael Pace, chair of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The law covers highway, utility, and emergency responders and allows the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke the driver's license of anyone who hits one of those workers in work or emergency zones.
 

