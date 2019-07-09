Lake Egypt Water District issues boil order

(WSIL) -- Missouri drivers can now lose their license if they hit a worker in an emergency or work zone.
(WSIL) -- Lake Egypt Water District has issued a boil water order for several of its customers.
(CNN) -- After roughly seven decades of production, the last Beetles that Volkswagen will produce are set to roll off the assembly line in Puebla, Mexico on Wednesday.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation that could free hundreds of prisoners who are currently serving mandatory sentences.
(WSIL) -- An approaching cold front will increase the chance of a few storms in the region Wednesday.
MARION (WSIL) -- The fire department says someone claiming to be the "Illinois Fire Alliance" is calling residents soliciting money for local firefighters.
(CNN) -- You won't be seeing prices on commercials for medication. A federal judge has nixed a new rule that was supposed to kick in Tuesday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is paying a visit to southern Illinois.
JOHNSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a death in Johnson County.
(WSIL) -- Confederate Railroad is speaking out about being removed from the Du Quoin State Fair.
