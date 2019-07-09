Lake Egypt Water District issues boil order - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lake Egypt Water District issues boil order

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- Lake Egypt Water District has issued a boil water order for several of its customers.

The boil order issued Tuesday impacts residents on:

all of Cochran Road east of Roberts Road including
Roberts Subdivision 
Saline River Road
Remington Road
Bradley Lane East
Old Creal Springs Road
Monitor Lane
Daman Lane
W. Ellis Road
Cherry Valley
Monitor Lane
Bing Road
14432 and 14317 Cochran
 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.