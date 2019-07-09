Colorado police seek men for transporting fighting roosters - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Colorado police seek men for transporting fighting roosters

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (AP) - Colorado authorities have issued arrest warrants for a group of men they say transported roosters across state lines for cockfighting.

Summit Daily reported Monday that the four men have been charged with felony animal fighting and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Police say the animals were being transported from Kentucky to California in a vehicle impounded by the Colorado State Patrol May 15.

Police say the four warrants are for two Tennessee men and a Kentucky man who were transporting the birds and a California man who was the intended recipient.

Summit County Animal Control euthanized the birds as a result of a police investigation.

The birds were cared for by volunteers and animal control staff for three weeks before they were euthanized.

Information from: Summit Daily News, http://www.summitdaily.com/

