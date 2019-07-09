2 persons of interest in quintuple homicide arrested - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 persons of interest in quintuple homicide arrested

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say two persons of interest in a St. Louis area quintuple homicide have been taken into custody.

St. Louis County police announced the arrests Tuesday in a news release. The release says the investigation continues to be "very active." No other details were released.

The victims were found dead around noon Saturday at an apartment near Dellwood. Police have identified them as 40-year-old Ronald Brewster Jr., 37-year-old Rodney Holt, 65-year-old Rondall Mullin, 54-year-old Derrick Penny and 54-year-old James Penny.

Police haven't released information about a motive or said how the victims were killed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.