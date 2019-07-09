Northern Kentucky man gored in running of the bulls - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Northern Kentucky man gored in running of the bulls

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - A bull tossed a Northern Kentucky man in the air then impaled him in the leg during the world-famous running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 23-year-old Aaron Froelicher was gored Sunday. The Florence, Kentucky native also suffered a head wound.

Froelicher's brother Andrew was nearby and the two went the hospital. Andrew Froelicher says his brother's wounds were cleaned and treated during a two-hour surgery. He says doctors want to keep Aaron on an antibiotic drip until Friday.

The men are sons of Florence city council member Duane Froelicher. He says he and his wife had warned the siblings to be cautious during the run.

Aaron Froelicher is one of two Americans injured in this year's running of the bulls.

