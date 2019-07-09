Some storms possible Wednesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Some storms possible Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Humidity levels continue to run high while temperatures are near normal.  An approaching cold front will increase the chance of a few storms in the region Wednesday.  An isolated event is possible in the morning but the biggest chance comes in the later afternoon and evening.  Organized severe weather is not expected but strong isolated strong storms could produce gusty winds.

Jim will have latest updates on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.