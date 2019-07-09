Great Lakes water levels continue surge; 2 set records - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Great Lakes water levels continue surge; 2 set records

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) - Water levels in two of the Great Lakes are the highest ever recorded.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that Lakes Erie and Ontario last month reached their highest points since record-keeping began in 1918.

Also setting a new mark was Lake St. Clair, which is part of the waterway linking Lakes Huron and Erie.

Meanwhile, Lake Superior's level set a record for the month of June. Lakes Huron and Michigan missed setting a monthly record by less than an inch.

Previous highs for June were reached in 1986 on Lakes Superior, St. Clair and Erie and in 2017 on Lake Ontario.

Hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz (kom-POL-toe-witz) of the Army Corps says three months of abnormally wet weather have kept stream flows into the Great Lakes well above average.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.