Marion Fire Department warns residents of phone scam - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion Fire Department warns residents of phone scam

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Fire Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

The fire department says someone claiming to be the "Illinois Fire Alliance" is calling residents soliciting money for local firefighters. 

In a post on its Facebook page Tuesday, the department warned residents not to donate money over the phone. 

The Marion Fire Department says it will only ever solicit money in a letter on City of Marion Fire Department letterhead. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.