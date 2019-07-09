Judge nixes rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

WSIL - An approaching cold front will increase the chance of a few storms in the region Wednesday. ...
MARION (WSIL) -- The fire department says someone claiming to be the "Illinois Fire Alliance" is calling residents soliciting money for local firefighters.
(CNN) -- You won't be seeing prices on commercials for medication. A federal judge has nixed a new rule that was supposed to kick in Tuesday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is paying a visit to southern Illinois.
JOHNSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a death in Johnson County.
(WSIL) -- Confederate Railroad is speaking out about being removed from the Du Quoin State Fair.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation says Route 3 between IL 151 and Chester will now reopen at noon.
INA (WSIL) -- Rend Lake College is holding a ladies-only two-day concealed carry course.
DALLAS (AP) - H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.
