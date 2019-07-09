Judge nixes rule requiring drug prices in TV ads - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge nixes rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

(CNN) -- You won't be seeing prices on commercials for medication.

A federal judge has nixed a new rule that was supposed to kick in Tuesday. 

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the rule in May. It would have required drug makers to include their prices in TV ads. 

Drug makers Merck, Eli Lilly, Amgen, and the Asssociation of National Advertisers pushed back and sued HHS. They said prices on ads could end up being misleading, and that HHS didn't have the power to make that call.

The judge agreed, saying, "No matter how vexing the problem of spiraling drug costs may be, HHS cannot do more than what Congress has authorized. The responsibility rests with Congree to act in the first instance." 

Lowering drug prices has been a central focus of President Trump, along with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, but experts questioned how listing prices would do that.  
 

