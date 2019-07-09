Sen. Duckworth town hall scheduled for Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sen. Duckworth town hall scheduled for Friday

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is paying a visit to southern Illinois.

The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host Sen. Duckworth (D-Illinois) Friday in Ballroom D of the student center.

The town hall begins at 5:30 p.m. You do need a ticket to get in. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.