Illinois State Police investigating death in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting death in Johnson County.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, members of the Illinois State Police and the Johnson County Sheriff's Department were called to an address in rural Grantsburg.

The owner, Henry W. Bullock, 75, told authorities that his son, Brandon F. Bullock, 43, came into the home and there was an altercation. Henry then shot Brandon.

An autopsy for Brandon Bullock has been scheduled for Wednesday. The death is being investigated by Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations - Ullin.

