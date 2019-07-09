Confederate Railroad speaks out about cancellation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Confederate Railroad speaks out about cancellation

(WSIL) -- After being removed from the Du Quoin State Fair, due to their name, Confederate Railroad is speaking out about the move.

"As many of you know, we were scheduled to perform at the Illinois State Fair in Du Quoin, Illinois on August 27, along with our friends Restless Heart and Shenandoah. We have since been removed from that show by the Illinois Department of Agriculture because of the name of our band. This was very disappointing as we have played this fair before and enjoyed it very much. The outpouring of support from Confederate Railroad fans, fans of other acts, and the public in general, has been both overwhelming and very much appreciated. I would also like to thank the actors, athletes and fellow country music artists who have spoken out in support. It has been brought to my attention that several people have asked both Restless Heart and Shenandoah to cancel their shows in protest of our cancellation. I have spoken to both acts and encouraged them to perform as scheduled. Live concerts are how we pay our bills and feed our families. I would never want to see another act lose a payday because of this. Please go out to hear these two great bands. As I have said many times onstage, I am by no means a saint but, I am a man of faith and I have faith that God will see us through this as well as whatever comes next! Thank you for your support." 
 
-Danny Shirley, Confederate Railroad

After the cancellation, the Williamson County Fair announced they are working to bring the band to Marion.

