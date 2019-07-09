Route 3 at Jackson/Randolph County line reopening at noon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Route 3 at Jackson/Randolph County line reopening at noon

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 at the Jackson/Randolph County line will reopen sooner than expected.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says Route 3 between IL 151 and Chester will now reopen at noon. On Monday, IDOT told News 3 crews were working to have the road reopen by later in the day Tuesday. 

Route 3 has been closed at the Cora levee since early May due to flooding. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.