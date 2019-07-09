Route 3 at Jackson/Randolph County line reopening at noon

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 at the Jackson/Randolph County line will reopen sooner than expected.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says Route 3 between IL 151 and Chester will now reopen at noon. On Monday, IDOT told News 3 crews were working to have the road reopen by later in the day Tuesday.

Route 3 has been closed at the Cora levee since early May due to flooding.

