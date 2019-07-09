Route 3 at Jackson/Randolph County line reopening at noon

(WSIL) -- Confederate Railroad is speaking out about being removed from the Du Quoin State Fair.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation says Route 3 between IL 151 and Chester will now reopen at noon.
INA (WSIL) -- Rend Lake College is holding a ladies-only two-day concealed carry course.
DALLAS (AP) - H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another warm, humid day is set for Tuesday across the area with a slightly better chance for isolated showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A longtime Williamson County public official received a very special honor Monday.
(WSIL) -- More festivals and fairs are speaking out about the disappointment one amusement ride company out of Indiana is causing.
(WSIL) -- New research shows a drop in recreational marijuana use among teens.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Leaders from four states including Illinois are coming together to form a new community development organization, in an effort to help the region grow.
