Rend Lake College offers ladies-only concealed carry class

INA (WSIL) -- Rend Lake College is holding a ladies-only two-day concealed carry course.

RLC is offering the class November 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The class will meet with in the Mark S. Kern Applied Science Center, Room 102, on the Ina campus. Students have to attend the entire 16 hours of training, no exemptions will be given. 

You must be at least 21 years old. The cost of the training is $150 for in-state residents and $200 for out-of-state residents.

Participants should bring their firearm with 100 rounds of ammunition to be inspected by course instructors. To qualify for the Illinois permit, participants must complete 30 rounds at 5, 7, and 10 yards with at least 70 percent accuracy. Those who complete the training course are eligible to apply for Illinois and Florida Concealed Weapons licenses. A valid FOID card and a driver’s license must be brought to class.

To learn more and how to register, call RLC’s Community and Corporate Education Division at (618) 437-5321, ext. 1714. You can also email commcorped@rlc.edu. For other concealed carry courses click here.
 

