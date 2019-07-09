Kentucky man allegedly rapes child; flees in stolen car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man allegedly rapes child; flees in stolen car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky police say a man suspected of raping a 13-year-old child was arrested after trying to get away in a stolen car.

News outlets report 43-year-old Terrance Suter was caught and arrested Saturday after he lost control of the car and crashed into a wall.

Lexington Police Spokeswoman Brenna Angel says officers were looking for Suter in connection with a rape that happened earlier Saturday. They found him at a gas station, but he fled at high speeds, nearly hitting three officers on a different call.

Suter is charged with a slew of crimes including rape, sodomy and evading police. Suter also had an active warrant for a burglary in February.

It is unclear whether Suter has an attorney.

