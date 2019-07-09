Midwife ordered to cease operations in wake of child's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Midwife ordered to cease operations in wake of child's death

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana midwife accused of practicing without a license has been ordered to cease her work following a lawsuit by the state in the wake of the death of an unborn child.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper ruled Monday on an injunction involving Julie Lentz. She appeared without an attorney and said little on her own behalf at the hearing.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill recently filed a complaint against Lentz, who operates Sacred Lotus Midwifery Services.

No criminal charges have been brought, but Porter County prosecutors have been looking at the case.

Amanda Bell of Valparaiso testified she hired Lentz in February to help her with her pregnancy and birth, but had complications with her pregnancy before her unborn child's death.

