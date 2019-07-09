Highest humidity so far this summer on the way Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another warm, humid day is set for Tuesday across the area with a slightly better chance for isolated showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A longtime Williamson County public official received a very special honor Monday.
(WSIL) -- More festivals and fairs are speaking out about the disappointment one amusement ride company out of Indiana is causing.
(WSIL) -- New research shows a drop in recreational marijuana use among teens.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Leaders from four states including Illinois are coming together to form a new community development organization, in an effort to help the region grow.
(WSIL) -- It's not just hands-free driving that those behind the wheel need to be conscious about, Illinois also raised the ticket fees for several minor traffic violations.
MARION (WSIL) -- Elected officials from several towns in Williamson County are putting together a plan to offer incentives for anyone wishing to bring their business to the area.
(WSIL) -- The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit southern California last week was so strong that it was picked up on equipment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police tells News 3 that traffic is down to one lane on I-57 Northbound near mile marker 56.
MARION (WSIL) -- Despite being removed from the Du Quoin State Fair lineup last week, Confederate Railroad could still perform in southern Illinois soon.
