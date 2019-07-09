Highest humidity so far this summer on the way Wednesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Highest humidity so far this summer on the way Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another warm, humid day is set for Tuesday across the area with a slightly better chance for isolated showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. 

A warm front lifting to the north and east will likely generate a few spotty showers and storms this afternoon, mainly in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. The chance for a shower or two lingers around into the evening spreading to the east. Afternoon temperatures will top in the low 90s with the heat index ranging from the upper 90s in southern Illinois to the low 100s in the Missouri Bootheel. 

Wednesday will be some of the highest humidity our area has experienced so far this summer. Combine that humidity with temperatures in the low 90s, the afternoon heat index will be running around 105º. 

Wednesday will also feature a cold front approaching from the north with scattered showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm can't be ruled out, but organized severe storms seems unlikely. 

Behind the front, slightly cooler weather is on the way for the second half of the workweek before we heat back up this weekend. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3 This Morning. 

