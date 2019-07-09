Microsoft strikes next deal to extend broadband in 3 states - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Microsoft strikes next deal to extend broadband in 3 states

Posted: Updated:

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Microsoft Corp. and an Ohio-based provider of telecommunications services have announced an agreement to extend broadband internet access to underserved rural areas of Ohio, Indiana and Illinois over the next three years.

The deal announced Tuesday between Microsoft and Lima (LY'-muh)-based Watch Communications aims to make reliable high-speed internet available to another 815,000 people, including 288,000 in Ohio.

It expands on similar agreements included in Microsoft's national Airband Initiative, such as a deal Microsoft struck last year with Canton-based Agile Networks to reach 110,000 unserved people in rural Ohio.

Microsoft's head of technology and corporate responsibility said extending broadband access in rural areas can provide opportunities in telehealth, education, small business development and digital agricultural technology.

Another tech giant, Facebook, launched a broadband initiative in neighboring West Virginia in March.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.