Chicago schools offer free summer programming for students

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago schools and neighborhood organizations are offering free summer programming at dozens of locations across the city.

It's called "Safe Haven" and is open to all Chicago Public Schools students. Schools and faith-based neighborhood organizations will offer arts, crafts and field trips from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each week day.

The program started this week and runs through Aug. 16.

Chicago schools have offering similar program for about a decade with options during spring and winter breaks too. This summer's programming is offered at 37 sites citywide.

Chicago Public Schools is the third largest school district in the country with over 350,000 students in 600 schools.

