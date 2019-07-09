Pilot receives minor injuries in Kentucky helicopter crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pilot receives minor injuries in Kentucky helicopter crash

Posted:

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) - Police say an agricultural helicopter pilot has been injured in a crash in a Kentucky cornfield.

Kentucky State Police said Anthonie Christoffel Vos was operating a 1973 Tomcat helicopter during agricultural spraying on Monday when the aircraft crashed.

Vos, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Simpson County Emergency Management Director Robert Palmer said searchers faced several challenges as they tried to find the helicopter. Palmer said the field where the helicopter crashed was about 80 acres (32 hectares) large. WBKO-TV reports that officials used drones to search the field, which has corn nearly 10 feet tall.

State police said in a news release that Federal Aviation Administration investigators are going to the scene.

