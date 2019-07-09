Kentucky city's chamber raises money to promote job growth - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky city's chamber raises money to promote job growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The chamber of commerce for Kentucky's largest city says it has raised about $6 million for a campaign to promote regional economic development and attract jobs and business.

Greater Louisville Inc. says its 2020 campaign goal is to raise $7.5 million.

A release from the agency says more than 160 companies have contributed to the campaign. The Greater Louisville 2020 campaign is chaired by Bill Samuels Jr., chairman emeritus of Makers Mark Distillery; Evelyn Strange, president of Advanced Electrical Systems and Ed Glasscock, chairman emeritus of Frost Brown Todd.

The campaign calls for the attraction of 5,000 new high-wage jobs and another 6,000 induced jobs. Campaign leaders say the funding allocations will be directed by donors or granting organizations.

