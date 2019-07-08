Tondini honored for service to community - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tondini honored for service to community

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A longtime Williamson County public official received a very special honor Monday.

Former Marion Police Chief Dawn Tondini was given a plaque for her service to the community.

Tondini stepped down in April, after more than 25 years on the police force

She was the first woman to become a police officer in the city of Marion and served as chief since 20-14..

She says her time on the force was rewarding, and she's happy to have been able to bring her best to the role. 

"I think with the chief's position it was being able to help better the department, bring the department into the 21st century, and get us the equipment and the training we need to spend some money on the department," she said.

Tondini tells News 3 while there are things she misses about working on the police force, she's still enjoying retirement.

