Drop in recreational marijuana use among teens

(WSIL) -- New research shows a drop in recreational marijuana use among teens.

A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics shows there was an 8 percent decline in teens using the drug over the last 30 days.

And a 9 percent decline for those who used it 10 times in the last 30 days.

Experts are still trying to figure out, what caused the drop.

