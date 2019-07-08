One lane closed on I-57 NB in Williamson County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

One lane closed on I-57 NB in Williamson County

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police (ISP) tells News 3 that traffic is down to one lane on I-57 Northbound near mile marker 56. One lane will remain closed for an "extended period of time" because of a crash at that location according to ISP.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when we get more information.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.