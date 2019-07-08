One lane closed on I-57 NB in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police tells News 3 that traffic is down to one lane on I-57 Northbound near mile marker 56.
(WSIL) -- Some floodgates have opened and more are set to do the same in the coming days.
(WSIL) -- A plush toy based on the newest character in Toy Story 4 is being recalled.
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is ending his presidential bid, becoming the first candidate in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary to exit the campaign.
(WSIL) -- Congressman Mike Bost will host a tele-town hall Tuesday.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department helped rescue two people after their vehicle was caught in floodwaters on Route 146 near the Bill Emerson Bridge.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) – You've heard of sticking your foot in your mouth, but what about a fish? Well, one little Wisconsin boy sure knows how to bring a smile to everyone’s face.
(WSIL) -- Police say Eddie J. Jones, 52, was last known to be in Paducah but has failed to verify his address since early 2019.
(WSIL) -- Fairly typical summer weather is expected for the next few days in southern Illinois. The biggest chance of storms arrives Wednesday.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Route 3 at Cora could reopen Tuesday after being shut down due to flooding.
